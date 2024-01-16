Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Keeps Rolling with Season-Long, Six-Game Point Streak

Penguins (20-12-5-0) remain unbeaten in regulation in 2024, but have challenging week in store

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 12 - PENGUINS 2 at Providence 3 (OT)

Goals by Sam Poulin and Ty Smith put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 2-0 lead entering the second intermission. Despite an inspired, five-for-five showing on the penalty kill, the Penguins couldn't stave off the Bruins. An empty-net, extra-attacker tally by the P-Bruins forced OT, where Ian Mitchell won the game.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - PENGUINS 4 at Bridgeport 3

The Penguins took off early and bullied the Islanders to take a 3-0 lead. However, Bridgeport clawed back into the game and eventually tied things up. Jonathan Gruden delivered the winner for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 1:45 left in regulation. Corey Andonovski notched a career-high three points (1G-2A)

Monday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 2

This time, it was the Penguins' turn to come from behind, as they erased a two-goal deficit in the second period then pulled ahead in the third. Will Butcher started the rally with a power-play goal, followed by Jesse Puljujärvi's first goal in Black and Gold. Poulin capped the comeback at 6:49 of the third period.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS vs Providence

The Penguins and Bruins wrap up their six-game season series. Providence has a narrow edge in the series, three-wins-to-two, and has won nine-straight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Saturday, Jan. 20 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goes toe-to-toe with their bitter rival who still stands atop the league standings. However, the Bears have lost three of their last four games, including back-to-back losses for the first time all season.

Sunday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS at Springfield

A Kids Free Sunday is the setting for the season series finale between the Penguins and T-Birds. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-0-1-0 in its season series with Springfield, but 11 of the last 17 games between the clubs were settled by one goal.

Ice Chips

- On Wednesday, Joel Blomqvist was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, California.

- Joel Blomqvist ranks third in the league in goals against average (2.19) and seventh in save percentage (.920).

- All six of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the New Year have been decided by one goal (4-0-2-0).

- The Penguins' penalty kill is 19-for-20 over the team's six-game point streak.

- Sam Poulin has scored a goal in four-straight games.

- With an assist on Monday, Vinnie Hinostroza achieved 100 career AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 38 29 7 0 3 60 .789

2. Providence 38 21 12 3 2 47 .618

3. PENGUINS 37 20 12 5 0 45 .608

4. Hartford 33 19 9 5 0 43 .652

5. Springfield 37 18 14 3 3 41 .554

6. Charlotte 35 18 13 4 0 40 .571

7. Lehigh Valley 35 16 13 5 1 38 .543

8. Bridgeport 36 11 21 4 0 26 .361

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 33 5 20 25

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Alex Nylander 29 12 8 20

Peter Abbandonato 31 6 12 18

Corey Andonovski 31 2 14 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 20 12-4-2 2.19 .920 0

Magnus Hellberg 12 5-5-1 2.94 .908 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 17 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 20 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 21 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Jan. 15 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Jan. 15 (C) Colin White Recalled to PIT

Sat, Jan. 15 (D) Ryan Shea Reassigned by PIT

