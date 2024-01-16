Doan's Two Goals Sink Iowa in 3-1 Loss at Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Josh Doan scored twice in the second period to lift the Tucson Roadrunners to a 3-1 victory over the Iowa Wild on Monday night. Steven Fogarty scored Iowa's lone goal.

Iowa outshot Tucson 12-6 in a scoreless opening period.

The Roadrunners took a 2-0 lead in the middle frame with a pair of goals from Doan. Doan's first tally came at 8:37 when he received a pass on the rush from Ben McCartney, pulled the puck to his backhand, and tucked it around the right pad of Zane McIntyre (22 saves).

Doan's second goal of the period came on the power play at 12:23. McCartney jammed a shot on goal from the side of the net and Doan punched the rebound into the back of the net.

Tucson carried the 2-0 advantage into the second intermission. The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 19-18 through 40 minutes.

Iowa pulled within a goal 4:39 into the third period. The Wild battled for control of a loose puck in the crease that Fogarty poked under Matthew Villata (29 saves) with assists from Nic Petan and Kevin Conley.

The Roadrunners and Milos Kelemen capped the scoring with an empty net goal with 24 seconds left to play.

Iowa outshot Tucson 30-25. The Wild were scoreless on three power plays while the Roadrunners went 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Iowa and Tucson face off again on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

