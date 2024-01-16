Women in Hockey Night, Presented by Zweigles, Slated for Saturday against Springfield

January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are celebrating Women in Hockey Night, presented by Zweigles, on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

For the third straight year, the Amerks will honor and recognize the important role women serve in the game of hockey and across the professional sport industry.

As part of the night, the Amerks players will wear the vintage-style jerseys that debuted this past weekend for the Queen City Outdoor Classic in Charlotte. The special-edition jerseys, as well as select Queen City Outdoor Classic merchandise, are currently up for auction.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction is currently underway and will accept bids through 8:00 p.m. the night of the game on Saturday, Jan. 20. Winners will be contacted directly.

Saturday's game against the Thunderbirds will be televised live on CW Rochester and feature Andrew Mossbrooks on play-by-play with special guests Rachel Hopmayer and Rheanna DeCrow filling in as color analyst and rinkside reporter, respectively. Hopmayer is in her second season covering the Buffalo Sabres for Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo while DeCrow, an aspiring sports reporter and journalist attending Ithaca College, has been a regular contributor to Cornell University women's hockey broadcasts as both an analyst and reporter.

The game will also include appearances from the Webster Lakers, the first all-girl high school program in Section V history, as well as the Roc City Roller Derby team, which plays out of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association.

It's a 321 Weekend special on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.