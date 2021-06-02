Kowar Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month

PAPILLION, Neb. - Omaha right-hander Jackson Kowar has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month after winning all five of his May starts, the league announced Wednesday.

Kowar (5-0) posted a 1.01 earned-run average in May and held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average. He struck out 36 batters while surrendering only 17 hits and three runs over 26.2 innings.

One of Kansas City's top pitching prospects, Kowar was selected by the Royals with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He pitched for Low-A Lexington that year after the draft, then split the 2019 season between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. With there being no Minor League season in 2020, Kowar was at the Royals Alternate Training Site in Kansas City, Kan.

Kowar was Omaha's opening night starter this season and tossed 5.1 shutout innings against St. Paul in his Triple-A debut. He allowed one run in each of his next three starts, striking out a career-high 10 batters in a win at Iowa on May 22. The righty blanked Indianapolis over five innings on May 28.

Entering his scheduled 7:05 p.m. Wednesday start against Iowa at Werner Park, Kowar leads Triple-A East in wins and ranks third in strikeouts and fourth in ERA among qualified pitchers. He also is among the league leaders in total innings pitched, opponent's batting average and WHIP (0.98).

Kowar played on three College World Series teams while at the University of Florida, posting a 25-6 record in his collegiate career. He earned the save in the 2017 CWS finale as the Gators won the title.

