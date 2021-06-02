Memphis Drops Homestand Opener
June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A two-week-long homestand at AutoZone Park started on a sour note, as the Redbirds fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers), 7-0, on a warm Wednesday night.
The early headlines in the game were dominated by the pitching. Zack Thompson went 5.1 innings for Memphis (9-16), allowing just two earned runs on five hits plus five strikeouts. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2019 bounced back nicely from a tough outing last week at Gwinnett, when he allowed eight earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.
Logan Shore, the starter for Toledo (12-12), was even better. The right-hander went 6.1 scoreless innings, scattering six hits while striking out four 'Birds batters. Shore also did not issue a walk in his outing.
The Mud Hens pulled away late via the power hitting of Aderlin Rodríguez. The 29-year-old slugged a solo home run in the seventh inning and then busted the game open with a grand slam in the eighth. Rodríguez now has four home runs and 16 RBIs this season.
The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
Next Game
Thursday, June 3 vs. Toledo (Doubleheader, First Game to Start at 5:05 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Game One Probable Starter: TBD
- Redbirds Game Two Probable Starter: TBD
- Mud Hens Game One Probable Starter: RHP Matt Manning
- Mud Hens Game Two Probable Starter: LHP Locke St. John
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021
- Jacksonville Unable to Overcome Big First Inning from Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Drops Homestand Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman - Louisville Bats
- Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints - Louisville Bats
- Thompson Homer Propels Syracuse Past Buffalo, 6-4, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Two-Run Eighth Puts Iowa Back in Win Column - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Lose Wednesday's Game to Sounds 7-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Godley's Gem Leads Sounds to 14th Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Pound Woo Sox, 18-5, Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Comeback Ignited by Lopez - Louisville Bats
- Saints Seven Game Win Streak Snapped After Six Run Eighth, Lose 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Lead RailRiders over 'Pigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hot Start Leads Rochester Past Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders bats slow down Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Sink Tides 11-2 - Durham Bulls
- June 2 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- A Familiar Face and a New One; Mark Contreras and David Bañuelos Join Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Inaugural Series with St. Paul Features Pair of Postgame Fireworks Shows - Louisville Bats
- MiLB May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - AAA East
- Kowar Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sánchez Named Triple-A East Player of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red-Hot Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 8 - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Marté Scores Run Tuesday in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Hearn Homer Extends Winning Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls to Omaha in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.