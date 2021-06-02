Memphis Drops Homestand Opener

June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A two-week-long homestand at AutoZone Park started on a sour note, as the Redbirds fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers), 7-0, on a warm Wednesday night.

The early headlines in the game were dominated by the pitching. Zack Thompson went 5.1 innings for Memphis (9-16), allowing just two earned runs on five hits plus five strikeouts. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2019 bounced back nicely from a tough outing last week at Gwinnett, when he allowed eight earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Logan Shore, the starter for Toledo (12-12), was even better. The right-hander went 6.1 scoreless innings, scattering six hits while striking out four 'Birds batters. Shore also did not issue a walk in his outing.

The Mud Hens pulled away late via the power hitting of Aderlin Rodríguez. The 29-year-old slugged a solo home run in the seventh inning and then busted the game open with a grand slam in the eighth. Rodríguez now has four home runs and 16 RBIs this season.

Next Game

Thursday, June 3 vs. Toledo (Doubleheader, First Game to Start at 5:05 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Game One Probable Starter: TBD

- Redbirds Game Two Probable Starter: TBD

- Mud Hens Game One Probable Starter: RHP Matt Manning

- Mud Hens Game Two Probable Starter: LHP Locke St. John

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021

