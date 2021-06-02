Marté Scores Run Tuesday in MLB Debut for Marlins

June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville infielder Luis Marté made his major league debut Tuesday for the Marlins, becoming the 69th player in Jumbo Shrimp history (2017-present) to play in both Jacksonville and the major leagues.

The 27-year-old batted ninth in the Marlins lineup, starting at second base against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game played in Buffalo, N.Y. After striking out in his first at-bat, Marté was able to draw a walk in the fifth inning against Toronto starter Robbie Ray. Two batters later, Marté scored the lone Marlins' run in the contest on a Starling Marté (no relation) double. The Marlins ultimately lost 5-1, with Marté finishing 0-for-2 after popping out to third base in his third and final at-bat. Marté also handled five ground balls defensively at second base.

Marté began the 2021 campaign with the Jumbo Shrimp, slashing .263/.279/.456 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games. A versatile defender, Marté started games at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and left field. He also posted an eight-game hitting streak from May 15-24 in which he went 10-for-27 (.370), with two doubles, and a pair of home runs.

A native of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Marté was originally signed by the Texas Rangers in 2011. He climbed the ranks of the Rangers system, reaching Triple-A Round Rock in 2017. However, in 2018, Marté was released by the Rangers, and a week later, signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. The 27-year-old made it back to Triple-A with Gwinnett in 2018 and returned to the Stripers for the 2019 campaign. At the end of the season he elected free agency and went on to play in both the Dominican and Venezuelan winter leagues during the 2020 campaign with no minor league baseball being played stateside.

The Marlins signed Marté in January 2021 and invited him to Spring Training. Marté has played 825 minor league games in his career and tallied over 3,000 at-bats. In 10 MiLB seasons, he has slashed .250/.272/.339 with 37 home runs and 102 stolen bases.

Marté is the third Jumbo Shrimp player to make his debut in 2021, following infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins) and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins). Marté is one of 907 players in baseball history to have played both in Jacksonville and in the major leagues.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.