Wings Pound Woo Sox, 18-5, Wednesday
June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings hit five home runs en route to an 18-5 thumping of the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday night at Polar Park.
Daniel Palka hit two home runs, Luis Garcia drove in five runs and Huberto Arteaga collected four hits, three runs and three RBI to pace the offense for the Wings.
Every Red Wing in the starting lineup had at least one hit and SEVEN had multi-hit nights.
Rochester (8-18), who entered the series on a 22-inning scoreless drought, has scored 24 runs over the first two games of the series.
Garcia got things started with a three-run homer in the second inning to give the Wings a 4-0 lead.
After Worcester cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, Brandon Snyder clubbed his third homer of the season - a two-run shot that gave the Wings a 6-2 lead.
Palka's first homer of the night made it 9-2 in the fourth inning. His second homer of the night an inning later capped a seven-run fifth frame and made it 16-3.
The Wings look to keep the bats hot Thursday night in Game Three of the series.
