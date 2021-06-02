Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, June 2nd 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (9-15) vs Toledo Mud Hens (11-12) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #25 of 120 / Home Game #13 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson (0-2, 12.15 ERA) vs RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Tuesday Washed Away: Tuesday night's series opener between the Redbirds and Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) was postponed due to rain. The game is now scheduled to be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Last Time Out: The Redbirds fell in the series finale at Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon, 5-0. Early on, the game was dominated by starting pitching. Angel Rondón allowed just one unearned run in his four-inning start for the Redbirds (9-15), while Kyle Wright countered with six scoreless innings for the Stripers (14-10) while scattering six Memphis hits. Gwinnett scored four runs combined between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

Today's Starter: Zack Thompson makes his fifth appearance and his fourth start of the season for Memphis tonight. The 2019 first-round pick has struggled in his inaugural season in AAA. Thompson enters tonight with a 12.15 ERA in 13.1 IP, allowing 18 total earned runs this season. The lefthander has also issued 10 walks to go along with 12 strikeouts. Thompson's last outing did not go as planned. The former Kentucky Wildcat allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits in 1.1 innings at Gwinnett on Thursday night.

Toledo Starter: Logan Shore is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season for the Mud Hens on Wednesday night. The Minnesota native has recorded a 4.50 ERA in 16.0 IP this season, with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks. In his last start (Wednesday at Louisville), Shore allowed two earned runs on five hits in 4.0 innings with three walks and a strikeout. The right-hander was originally drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2016 Draft by the Oakland A's out of Florida. Shore was traded to the Tigers organization in mid-September near the end of the 2018 season.

Home Cooking: The Redbirds begin a 12-game-long homestand this week when they host Toledo at AutoZone Park. This two-week-long homestand continues next week against the Gwinnett Stripers. Memphis will have another 12-game homestand in August, when they host the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers from August 17-29.

A New Foe: Opponents from the old Pacific Coast League and International League will square off this week, as the PCL's Memphis Redbirds host the IL's Toledo Mud Hens. The two teams are now part of the new Triple-A East, created prior to this season as part of the restructuring of Minor League Baseball by MLB. The Toledo Mud Hens are the long-time Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, having been with the club since 1987. Toledo is just about an hour's drive from Comerica Park, the home of the Tigers.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds have developed a flair for the dramatic at AutoZone Park. Between Wednesday (May 19) and Saturday (May 22), the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had three walk-off wins during that span. Each of the four wins were by one run. The 'Birds put together another game-tying comeback in the ninth inning Tuesday night before ultimately falling on a walk-off single in the bottom of that inning.

A Night to Remember: Clint Coulter had one of the best nights of his professional career on Saturday. Coulter hit two home runs and drove in five of the Redbirds' eight runs in the win. It was Coulter's first multi-home run game since June 9, 2017 when he was playing for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. The five RBI also tied a career high.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. He made his impressive debut with Team USA on Monday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts in a 7-1 win against Nicaragua. Team USA is currently competing in the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second- and third- place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021

