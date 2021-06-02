Sánchez Named Triple-A East Player of the Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Jesús Sánchez has been named the Triple-A East Player of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Sánchez led Triple-A East in batting average (.410), slugging percentage (.771), OPS (1.214), hits (34) and total bases (64) and finished second in triples (3) and RBIs (21). He also ranked third in home runs (7) and his on-base percentage (.443) was good for fourth in the league.

The 23-year-old was outstanding on defense as well, recording five outfield assists over the course of May, which was tied for the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

A native of Higuey, D.R., Sánchez' month began with a five-RBI performance in an 11-5 victory over Norfolk on Opening Day. He followed it up with a career-high five-hit game the following day, finishing a double shy of the cycle. In 22 games played in the month, Sánchez reached base in 18 of them, posting nine multi-hit games.

Sánchez was originally signed by the Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2014, and was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in 2019, along with Ryne Stanek, in a deal that sent Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Sánchez was promoted to the major leagues on August 20, 2020 and made his debut the following day against the Washington Nationals.

He entered the 2021 season ranked as the Marlins' sixth overall prospect by MLB.com, as well as their second-highest rated outfielder. Sánchez, who was also named the Triple-A East Player of the Week May 4-9, becomes the first Jumbo Shrimp player to collect Player of the Month honors since Austin Dean did so in April of 2018.

