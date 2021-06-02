Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Alfredo Rodriguez singled home two runs to break up a shutout and tie the game and Dwight Smith Jr. followed with the game-winning double as the Louisville Bats mounted a two-out six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to down the St. Paul Saints 6-2 Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The win gives Louisville the first official victory of the inaugural series between the two teams and snaps St. Paul's winning streak at seven straight games.

The rally was started by infielder Alejo Lopez, who was promoted to Louisville this afternoon and was not even at the ballpark and in uniform until just before pinch hitting for Joey Votto in the deciding eighth inning.

Rodriguez followed, singling home TJ Friedl and Lopez to tie the game 2-2, and Smith Jr. doubled in Errol Robinson for the winning run. Brantley Bell continued the two-out rally with a two-run double and Narciso Crook snapped his hitless streak with an RBI two-bagger of his own to increase the Bats' cushion to 6-2.

Louisville's bullpen held tight up to and through the late rally with Jose De Leon (0.2ip), Brandon Finnegan (1.1ip), R.J. Alaniz (1.1ip) and Art Warren (1.0ip) blanking St. Paul over 4.1 innings.

With his base hit on his first pitch at the Triple-A level, Lopez has now reached base in each of his 26 games this season between Double-A Chattanooga and the Bats.

Cincinnati Reds rehabbing All-Star Joey Votto went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter.

Louisville and St. Paul continue their series with a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Bo Takahashi will get the ball in game one of the twin-bill against RHP Jhoan Duran (0-0, 1.29).

