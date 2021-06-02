Inaugural Series with St. Paul Features Pair of Postgame Fireworks Shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats kick off the second half of their 12-game homestand tonight (June 2) at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats will host the St. Paul Saints (June 2-6) for the first time in franchise history and cap the six-game set with postgame fireworks shows on both Friday, June 4 (sponsored by Marathon) and Saturday, June 5 (sponsored by Republic Bank).

In addition, after Tuesday's series opener with St. Paul was postponed by rain, the homestand will now feature a doubleheader on Thursday, June 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.). The Bats and Saints will play two seven-inning games for the twin-bill, with the second contest beginning roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Cincinnati Reds superstar Joey Votto is also scheduled to open the homestand with the Bats as he completes his Major League rehab assignment from a broken thumb suffered in May.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Sluggerita Wednesday.

Presented by Number JUAN Tequila.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3 || DOUBLEHEADER: First pitch, Game 1, 5:30 p.m. (Gates 5 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday.

Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by Marathon), Friday Family Four Pack.

Presented by Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by Republic Bank), "Party at the Park"

Presented by Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 || First pitch, 1 p.m. (Gates 12 p.m.)

- Kids Eat Free, Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Presented by LG&E, Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA.

NOTE: The Bats also announced last week that fans who have received vaccinations for COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks inside the ballpark during home games. Please note, fans who have not received vaccinations are still asked to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking inside the park.

