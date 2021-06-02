Hot Start Leads Rochester Past Worcester

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (15-11) had not allowed more than 10 runs in a game before Wednesday night, when the Rochester Red Wings (8-18) scored in each of the first five innings on the way to a 18-5 win at Polar Park.

Rochester scored all 16 runs in the first five innings, beginning with a two-hit first inning against WooSox starter Ryan Weber. The Red Wings loaded the bases with one out and Jake Noll came through with a sac-fly. They would add three more in the second after a single, walk and a three-run home run from Luis Garcia to make it 4-0.

Two-run home runs came from Rochester in the third, fourth and fifth innings, including two long balls in the final of those three innings. Brandon Snyder's came in the third, Daniel Palka's went out in the fourth, Humberto Arteaga added his in the fifth and Palka capped it off with his second two-run bomb in as many innings.

Every single Red Wings' starter had a hit, and seven of those players recorded two-hit nights. Worcester pitching allowed season highs in runs (18), hits (22) and home runs (4).

The WooSox scored two in the second on an error off the bat of Michael Chavis, added one more in the fourth thanks to a Jack Lopez RBI double and scored two in the sixth behind a two-run shot from Josh Ockimey. The long ball was Ockimey's second in as many games and his fifth of the season, bringing Worcester's run total to five.

Rochester added one more with a Kieboom single and a Palka RBI double against Kaleb Ort, who allowed his first earned run of the season in the ninth.

The WooSox continue the six-game homestand Thursday against the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 p.m. Television coverage from Polar Park is on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Tyler Eppler (0-2, 9.30) starts for Rochester and faces Raynel Espinal (3-1, 4.33), who leads all Worcester pitchers in wins.

