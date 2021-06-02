Louisville Comeback Ignited by Lopez
June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
Tonight's comeback in the eighth inning was started by infielder Alejo Lopez.
Lopez was promoted from Chattanooga just before tonight's game and wasn't even in the ballpark and in uniform until just before his pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning.
Lopez was assigned a jersey number only minutes before entering the game, and he went straight to the plate and singled on the first pitch he saw at the Triple-A level.
He has now reached base in ALL 26 games this season, including 25 with Double-A Chattanooga and reaching on his first pitch at the Triple-A level with the Bats.
