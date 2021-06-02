Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their Wednesday afternoon matchup vs. the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as a doubleheader Friday, June 4. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 PM. Gates for Friday's doubleheader will open at 4:30 PM. Both games will be seven-inning contests with a 30-minute intermission following the conclusion of Game 1. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games, and the fireworks show will take place after Game 2.
The Indians rain check policy for various seating areas in the ballpark is listed below. To purchase or inquire about tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
Rain Check Policy
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any 2021 regular-season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exhange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets
Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Picnic Tickets - Picnic needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021
- Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Marté Scores Run Tuesday in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Hearn Homer Extends Winning Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls to Omaha in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Indians Take Series Opener over Clippers, 5-3
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-12) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-15)
- This Week at Victory Field, June 1-6
- Veteran Infielders Moran and Evans Begin Rehabs at Victory Field