Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their Wednesday afternoon matchup vs. the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as a doubleheader Friday, June 4. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 PM. Gates for Friday's doubleheader will open at 4:30 PM. Both games will be seven-inning contests with a 30-minute intermission following the conclusion of Game 1. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games, and the fireworks show will take place after Game 2.

The Indians rain check policy for various seating areas in the ballpark is listed below. To purchase or inquire about tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any 2021 regular-season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exhange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Picnic Tickets - Picnic needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

