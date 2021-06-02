Bats Lead RailRiders over 'Pigs

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders toppled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-2 on Wednesday at PNC Field. Socrates Brito, Hoy Park and Trey Amburgey all homered and Thomas Milone was a home run shy of the cycle as the RailRiders beat their rivals for the fifth time in eight games this season.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring in the second inning. After leaving the bases loaded in the first, the IronPigs took a 1-0 lead in the second against Adam Warren. Scott Kingery's sac fly plated Edgar Cabral for Lehigh Valley's only lead of the game. Warren was lifted after an inning and a third as the IronPigs loaded the bases for the second time in two innings, but Albert Abreau came out of the bullpen to strike out CJ Chatham and Ryan Cordell to end the threat.

In the bottom of the second, Milone tripled home Rob Brantly from first base to even the game at one. The RailRiders took the lead against Phillies prospect Adonis Medina in the third when Brito elevated an 0-1 pitch to center, landing it just in top of the wall with a runner on as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 3-1 advantage.

In the fourth, Chris Gittens singled home Milone, who led off the inning with a double. A Brito sacrifice fly drove in Park and extended the lead to 5-1.

Facing former RailRider Brady Lail in the fifth, Park hit a three-run home run over the lawn in right field and Amburgey followed with a two-run blast to left four batters later for a 10-1 lead. It was his team-best fifth of the year despite having only play in nine games so far in 2021.

After a single in the sixth, Milone was a home run short of the cycle when he came to the plate in the seventh and drove a ball to the warning track in left, falling just a few just shy of the cycle.

The IronPigs plated a run in their half of the ninth to close the scoring.

Abreu (1-0) earned the win, working 3.2 innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts. Medina (3-2) took the loss after surrendering the first five runs over five innings. Park, Brito, Amburgey and Milone each had multi-hit games to help lead the 10-run, 12-hit attack on Wednesday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley play Thursday at 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field. Brian Keller will start for the RailRiders against Major League rehabber Matt Moore and the IronPigs. For tickets or more information on the RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

