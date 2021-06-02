Jacksonville Unable to Overcome Big First Inning from Stripers

Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers scored five times in the first inning and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were unable to capitalize with men in scoring position on Wednesday in an 11-3 loss at Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (15-11) stranded 11 men on base, and went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, while Gwinnett (15-11) tallied 13 hits, including six for extra bases.

The Stripers scored five runs in the bottom of the first to open the scoring. The first four batters in the inning reached base, including an RBI single from Orlando Arcia. Alex Jackson then followed with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Philip Ervin launched a three-run home run to push the Stripers out to a 5-0 lead against Shawn Morimando (loss, 0-1).

Jacksonville did get a run back in the second inning. Deven Marrero led off with a single down the third base line, Corey Bird walked and Brian Miller reached on an infield single to load the bases. With two outs, Morimando drew a walk to force home a run, making it 5-1.

Trailing 7-1 in the sixth inning, Bird led off the frame with a walk, and Chad Wallach followed with a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 7-3.

That's as close as Jacksonville was able to trim the margin. Gwinnett continued to add on in the late stages. Drew Waters came through with an RBI single in the sixth, and in the seventh, Ryan Casteel logged a pinch-hit double to score two more. Ervin capped the scoring with a sac fly in the eighth to plate his fourth run of the contest, pushing the advantage to 11-3.

The two teams will play game three of the six-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will send righty Luis Madero (3-1, 3.14) to the hill to face off with Gwinnett right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.18). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, and online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

