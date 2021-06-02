Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman
June 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
CINCINNATI - Infielder Mike Freeman was scratched from Louisville's lineup just prior to the scheduled first pitch on Tuesday and booked it to Cincinnati to join up with the Reds at Great American Ballpark. The 33 year old arrived under the gun and delivered an RBI single off Aaron Nola in the bottom of the fifth inning in his Cincinnati Reds debut.
Freeman pushes the pipeline of players who have contributed to both Cincy and Louisville in 2021 to 11 players through just a month of the Triple-A regular season. The list includes RHP Brad Brach, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Carson Fulmer, Freeman, RHP Ashton Goudeau, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, OF Scott Heineman, OF Mark Payton, LHP Cionel Perez, INF Max Schrock and RHP Art Warren.
The 11 players, along with their solid contributions in Louisville, have combined for 94 appearances for Cincinnati in a variety of different roles. The seven pitchers who have played at each of the two levels have taken the ball 57 times for the Reds, including three starts, and worked 77.1 innings. Offensively, the four batters have also made 37 appearances and combined for five runs scored, six extra-base hits and five RBI.
Much like Freeman, several of the former Bats players arrived in dramatic fashion. Heineman homered in just his second appearance with Cincy (off Brett Anderson), Payton singled and scored as a pinch hitter in his second game and Schrock was a single short of the cycle during his most recent game with the Reds before exiting with an injury.
On the mound, Gutierrez worked 5.0 innings with one run on the road against a tough Chicago Cubs lineup, while relievers Goudeau and Warren have yet to be scored upon in their stint in the big leagues this year.
Overall, excluding the players mentioned above, there are 50 former Louisville Bats players to see time on a Major League roster this season. And of those 50, 12 players suited up with the parent club in Cincinnati.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021
- Jacksonville Unable to Overcome Big First Inning from Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Drops Homestand Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman - Louisville Bats
- Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints - Louisville Bats
- Thompson Homer Propels Syracuse Past Buffalo, 6-4, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Two-Run Eighth Puts Iowa Back in Win Column - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Lose Wednesday's Game to Sounds 7-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Godley's Gem Leads Sounds to 14th Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Pound Woo Sox, 18-5, Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Comeback Ignited by Lopez - Louisville Bats
- Saints Seven Game Win Streak Snapped After Six Run Eighth, Lose 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Lead RailRiders over 'Pigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hot Start Leads Rochester Past Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders bats slow down Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Sink Tides 11-2 - Durham Bulls
- June 2 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- A Familiar Face and a New One; Mark Contreras and David Bañuelos Join Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Inaugural Series with St. Paul Features Pair of Postgame Fireworks Shows - Louisville Bats
- MiLB May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - AAA East
- Kowar Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sánchez Named Triple-A East Player of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red-Hot Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 8 - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Marté Scores Run Tuesday in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Hearn Homer Extends Winning Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls to Omaha in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Reds-Bats Pipeline Exceeds Double Digits in 2021 with Freeman
- Bats Mount Miracle Comeback to Down Saints
- Louisville Comeback Ignited by Lopez
- Inaugural Series with St. Paul Features Pair of Postgame Fireworks Shows
- Tuesday's (June 1) Series Opener Postponed Due to Rain