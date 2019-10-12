Kosorenkov's Two Goals Not Enough in Loss for Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ivan Kosorenkov's two-goal effort in the third period was not enough to overcome a four-goal deficit, as the Orlando Solar Bears (0-1-0-0) dropped their first game of the season to the South Carolina Stingrays (1-0-0-0) by a 4-2 decision on Saturday at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The Stingrays established a two-goal lead midway through the opening frame, as Mark Cooper (4:39) and Casey Bailey (10:28) both scored for the visitors.

Orlando fell into a 3-0 hole at 11:09 of the second period mere seconds after a penalty to the Solar Bears had expired, as Tom Parisi wristed a shot from the left point past a screened Spencer Martin.

South Carolina padded its lead on a controversial goal at 8:54 of the third period when Matthew Weis' shot from the left circle was ruled to have entered the net despite appearing to have caromed off the crossbar.

Kosorenkov got Orlando on the board at 12:20 of the final frame when Marcus Vela fished the puck out of the corner in the offensive zone and found Kosorenkov beneath the goal line, who protected the puck as he made his way to the front of the net before beating Parker Milner.

Kosorenkov capped the scoring with his second of the night at 16:19 when he teamed up with Brent Pedersen for a give-and-go play that allowed Pedersen to draw Milner out of the net for an easy tap-in finish from Kosorenkov.

The Solar Bears pulled Martin with over three minutes remaining the game for an extra skater, but were unable to close the gap as South Carolina tightened up defensively to secure the game.

Martin took the loss with 31 saves on 35 shots against; Milner earned the win with 20 stops on 22 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Tom Parisi - SC

2) Ivan Kosorenkov - ORL

3) Parker Milner - SC

NOTABLES:

Kosorenkov and Jake Marchment tied for the team lead with three shots on goal

Both Orlando and South Carolina scored power-play goals that occurred on double-minor penalties

Orlando went 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill

NEXT HOME GAME:

The Solar Bears take the ice against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

