Slow Start Sinks Mavs in Home Opener, Lose 6-2 to Indy

October 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks played to a crowd of 5,439 fans in their 2019-20 Home Opener against the Indy Fuel. The Fuel skated to a 6-2 victory in the Mavs first home game of the season, dropping the Mavs record to 0-2-0-0. David Dziurzynski kept his hot start going, scoring a goal in his second consecutive game. The Mavericks now face the Tulsa Oilers next Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Fuel opened the scoring 3:40 into regulation on a goal from Bobby McIntyre. Derian Plouffe and Spencer Watson assisted on the goal. The Fuel doubled their lead 7:30 into the first on a power play goal from Keoni Texeira. It was the first power play goal allowed by the Mavericks this season. Graham Knott and McIntyre picked up the assists on the goal. Indy continued their first period assault, when Karl El-Mir found the back of the net on another Fuel power play. Knott and MacIntyre picked up their second assists of the game on the goal.

The visitors continue to pour it on the Mavericks in the second period, when Alex Krushelnyski snuck one behind Mavs goaltender Hayden Hawkey, giving the Fuel a 4-0 lead 4:41 into the middle frame. Despite the score, the Mavericks outshot the Fuel 19-15 through two periods.

David Dziurzynski got the Mavericks on the board in the third period, scoring a goal in his second straight game at the 7:06 mark. Defenseman John Furgele and forward Mitch Hults assisted on the goal. The Mavericks crept closer just over a minute later, when Darian Dziurzynski caused an offensive zone turnover and scored an unassisted goal to make the score 4-2. Indy was quick to respond, getting a power play goal from El-Mir at the 10:08 mark of the third, his second of the night. Texeira and Sam Kurker assisted on the goal. The Fuel salted the game away on El-Mir's third goal of the evening with 4:33 left in the game. Kurker and Knott assisted on the hat trick tally.

The Mavericks now face division rival Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday, October 18. It's a First Watch Family Four-Pack game. Get four tickets, four drinks, four hot dogs and a buy-one-get-one offer from First Watch. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.