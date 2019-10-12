Cyclones Come from Behind for Thrilling Opening Night Win

Cincinnati, OH - TheCincinnati Cyclones (1-0-0-0) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2, on Saturday night. Forwards Mason Mitchell, John Edwardh, and Shaw Boomhower , along with defenseman Andrew DeBrincat netted the goals for Cincinnati, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period.

After former Cyclone forward Myles Powell gave the Nailers a 1-0 lead after the first, Wheeling tacked on one more midway through the second to extend their lead to 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati's offense came alive in the third cut their deficit in half at the 7:45 mark while shorthanded, when Boomhower sent Mitchell a pass on a 2-on-1 rush, and he slapped the puck across the goal line before crashing into the net to trim Wheeling's lead to 2-1, 7:45 into the frame. The Cyclones kept chipping away, and roughly three and a half minutes later, DeBrincat capitalized off a scramble in front of the net following a shot from forward to tie the game, 2-2.

Cincinnati continued to roll, and at the 14:06 mark they took the lead when a shot from forward Pascal Aquin deflected off a defender right to Edwardh, and he snapped in a shot to put Cincinnati ahead, 3-2. With 1:02 remaining in the third, Boomhower took a pass from Mitchell and fired a shot into the empty net to seal the Cyclones' 4-2 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 38-32 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 36 in the win. The Cyclones next take the ice on Saturday night in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Face-off is set for 7:00pm ET.

