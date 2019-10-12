Grizzlies Fall 3-1 on Saturday Night
October 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Travis Barron scored a power play goal for the second straight game but Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped 39 of 40 shots as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 on Saturday night at Maverik Center.
Idaho took a 2-0 lead after first period goals from Joe Basaraba and Brett Supinski scored for Idaho on rebounds. The Steelheads extended the lead 11:31 into the second period as Spencer Naas scored his first goal of the season. Idaho led 3-0 after 2 periods of play.
The Grizzlies got on the board on Barron's power play goal 2:08 into the period. Taylor Richart and Cole Cassels got the assists. Cassels has an assist in each of the 2 games on the weekend series.
Idaho swept the short 2 game series after winning 3-2 in the season opener on October 11th. Sholl stopped 69 of 72 shots in the series.
Next game for the Grizzlies is on Wednesday, October 16th against the Wichita Thunder at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or any Smith's Tix locations.
