Steelheads Net Early Goals, Seal 3-1 Win over Utah
October 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (2-0-0) post another two-goal first period to help take a 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies (0-2-0) on Saturday night from Maverik Center. The Steelheads begin the season 2-0-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
For the second-straight night, the Steelheads opened the scoring but this time coming in the opening minutes. At 1:44, forward Joe Basaraba put back a rebound in front of the net started by defenseman Brady Norrish on the opening two shots of the night to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found the second goal later on at 9:11 on another rebound chance, this time by forward Brett Supinski coming from a Max Coatta attempt to double the lead, 2-0.
In the second period, the Grizzlies put up a stronger offensive effort, but the lone goal came from the opposing side. Steelheads forward Spencer Naas helped Supinski turn over possession in the offensive end, and it was Naas to slide home the tally at 11:31, spreading the lead to 3-0.
The Grizzlies found their lone goal of the night at 2:08 of the third period on a bank shot by forward Travis Barron off a Steelheads defenseman to cut in to the lead, 3-1. However, the Steelheads held off the Grizzlies' efforts at a comeback to secure the 3-1 win.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (2-0-0) turned aside 39 of 40 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Mason McDonald (0-1-0) stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Channel 72 as well as ECHL.TV.
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
