Fuel Dominate Mavericks in 6-2 Win

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Indy Fuel (2-0-0-0) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (0-2-0-0) 6-2 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Saturday night. Karl El-Mir scored his first professional goal along with two others late in the game to earn a hat trick on three power play goals.

The Fuel dominated the beginning of the game notching three goals in the first period, as they did the previous night in Wichita. Bobby MacIntrye grabbed the first score of the game with a diving shot from the left circle while fighting a Mavericks defensemen off at 3:43 in the first.

Keoni Texiera scored his first goal in a Fuel uniform by capitalizing on a power play and firing a shot from the blue line that increased the Fuel's lead to two at 7:30. In a series of seamless passes MacIntrye brought the puck down center ice and found Karl El-Mir open at the left circle who diverted the puck to Graham Knott in front of the net and Knott waited in front of goaltender Hayden Hawkey (17 saves) until El-Mir was open to tap it in for his first professional goal. The product of University of Connecticut (UConn) comes to Indy with over 108 NCAA games played and 62 points (25g,34a).

Indy's lead was widened to four when Mat Thompson weaved his was through defensemen and found Alex Krushelnyski in front of the net.

At 7:06 in the third John Furgele powered a slapshot from the top of the right circle that Chase Marchand (28 saves) was able to block, but a funny bounce allowed David Dziurzynski to scoop the puck from behind the net and slide it in the corner past Marchand's dive to give the Mavericks their first point of the game.

Not long after Darian Dziunzynski, the younger of the two brothers, forced a turn over in the Indy zone and lifted the puck into the net to bring Kansas City's score to two.

El-Mir tipped in a rebound from Texiera's slapshot to earn his second goal of the night at 10:08. The Fuel went on the man advantage for the final time of the night at 14:07 when Terrance Amorosa received a penalty for slashing and El-Mir was able to tip in a shot from Sam Kurker to snag his third power play goal of the night and earn a hat trick.

The special steams showed a strong performance tonight going 4-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

