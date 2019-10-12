Resilient Effort Sends Swamp Rabbits Home with Win
October 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Saturday night's game had everything. Goals, hits, fights, great saves, and a climactic finish. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits had two leads, came back from a deficit, and ultimately picked up the victory in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Nathan Perkovich notched the game-winning goal with just 16 seconds left in the extra session.
On a two-on-one break created from the defensive zone, forward Roman Ammirato sent a feed across circle to circle to Perkovich, who snapped a shot under the blocker of goaltender Griffen Outhouse to send the Swamp Rabbits home happy from Jacksonville, who featured a sold out crowd on opening night.
Without the efforts of Callum Booth in net, who made a game-saving save late in the third period, and Cédric Lacroix, who scored the game-tying goal in the third period while shorthanded, the game would have never made it to overtime.
Lacroix took an area feed from Perkovich after flying the zone and came in on a breakaway. His shot squeaked through Outhouse and just got over the line to count for the tying goal.
Booth made 32 saves in the win.
Greenville took two separate leads thanks to a pair of tallies from Ammirato. His first, not being denied at the netmouth after an initial save by Outhouse. His second, a deflection on a shot by defenseman Will Lochead. But Jacksonville had the answer both times.
In the second period, Emerson Clark converted on a breakaway early in the second period to tie the game at one. Then, Chase Witala scored to tie the game for Jacksonville. It would be Clark who scored to break the tie and give Jacksonville the lead early in the third period.
Choppy ice conditions led to many bouncing pucks and unpredictable breaks, but the Swamp Rabbits persevered and got through the Icemen's chokehold on the game after the early part of the third period.
The Swamp Rabbits' home opener is coming up on Friday, October 18 in a rematch against the Icemen. Tickets are available for this unforgettable night at SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 12, 2019
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Kosorenkov's Two Goals Not Enough in Loss for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Opener in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Net Early Goals, Seal 3-1 Win over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Slow Start Sinks Mavs in Home Opener, Lose 6-2 to Indy - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Dominate Mavericks in 6-2 Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Score First, But Fall to Everblades - Norfolk Admirals
- Resilient Effort Sends Swamp Rabbits Home with Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Power Play Pushes Thunder to Win over Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Come from Behind for Thrilling Opening Night Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Two for Tanner: Jeannot's Two Strikes Help 'Blades Sweep Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Adirondack Derailed by Worcester 5-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Score First 4, Spoil Solar Bears' Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Rally in Third for Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers Crush Thunder 5-1 in Front of 8,137 Fans at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Get First Win of the Season in Overtime - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Force OT in Game 2 at Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Kromm's Late Winner Lifts Walleye in Season Opener - Toledo Walleye
- Beast Drop Close Opener against Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Gameday Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, October 12, 2019 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Changes to 2019-20 Communications - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals at Growlers Again Following Wild Opening Night - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Sign Former NHL Forward Casey Bailey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Earn Point in Season-Opening Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-2 Opening Game Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Battle Back from Early Deficit; Fall in OT to Fuel - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Resilient Effort Sends Swamp Rabbits Home with Win
- Greenville Swamp Rabbits Release Season Opening Roster
- Swamp Rabbits Watch Party on October 12 at Dave & Buster's
- Checkers Assign Lacroix to Swamp Rabbits; Roster Trimmed Down
- Swamp Rabbits Opening Night on October 18