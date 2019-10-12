Resilient Effort Sends Swamp Rabbits Home with Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Saturday night's game had everything. Goals, hits, fights, great saves, and a climactic finish. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits had two leads, came back from a deficit, and ultimately picked up the victory in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Nathan Perkovich notched the game-winning goal with just 16 seconds left in the extra session.

On a two-on-one break created from the defensive zone, forward Roman Ammirato sent a feed across circle to circle to Perkovich, who snapped a shot under the blocker of goaltender Griffen Outhouse to send the Swamp Rabbits home happy from Jacksonville, who featured a sold out crowd on opening night.

Without the efforts of Callum Booth in net, who made a game-saving save late in the third period, and Cédric Lacroix, who scored the game-tying goal in the third period while shorthanded, the game would have never made it to overtime.

Lacroix took an area feed from Perkovich after flying the zone and came in on a breakaway. His shot squeaked through Outhouse and just got over the line to count for the tying goal.

Booth made 32 saves in the win.

Greenville took two separate leads thanks to a pair of tallies from Ammirato. His first, not being denied at the netmouth after an initial save by Outhouse. His second, a deflection on a shot by defenseman Will Lochead. But Jacksonville had the answer both times.

In the second period, Emerson Clark converted on a breakaway early in the second period to tie the game at one. Then, Chase Witala scored to tie the game for Jacksonville. It would be Clark who scored to break the tie and give Jacksonville the lead early in the third period.

Choppy ice conditions led to many bouncing pucks and unpredictable breaks, but the Swamp Rabbits persevered and got through the Icemen's chokehold on the game after the early part of the third period.

The Swamp Rabbits' home opener is coming up on Friday, October 18 in a rematch against the Icemen.

