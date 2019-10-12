K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Opener in Fort Wayne
October 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-1-0-0) generated 43 shots in its season opener Saturday but fell 5-2 to the Fort Wayne Komets (1-0-0-0) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Both K-Wings goals came in the final minute of the first two periods, as veteran forward Justin Taylor scored the team's goal of the season on a net-mouth scramble in the final 20 seconds of the opening frame. Rookie Adam Dauda added a goal with 40 seconds left in the middle period, the first goal of his pro career.
The Komets jumped out in front with a goal from Brycen Martin 18 seconds into the game, and added to their lead at the midway point of the frame, when Alan Lyszczarczyk jammed home a rebound on the power play to make it 2-0. Fort Wayne's power ended up scoring two goals on four opportunities, and killed off all six K-Wings power plays on the night.
With a 2-1 lead after one, Matthew Boudens scored a pair of goals in the second period to push the Komets' lead to 4-1. The first capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play with a tap-in from between the circles on a man-advantage. The second was credited to Boudens as a short-handed goal when a Kalamazoo player accidently tucked the puck in his own net on a breakout.
Dauda's goal cut the K-Wings deficit to two after 40 minutes, but goaltender Cole Kehler proved to be the difference in the third. The Komets' goalie stopped 41 of 43 Kalamazoo shots, including 17 in the final period to earn the win.
K-Wings rookie goaltender Jake Kielly made 22 saves in his professional debut.
The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is next Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Come early, as the team's annual Fan Fest will precede the game, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Fan Fest will include a player red carpet, a bounce house, live music, food trucks, and new this year, a Smash Car. Fans wanting to participate in smashing the Cyclones themed car can pay $5 for 6 swings or $20 for two minutes of unlimited swings, with the proceeds going to the Southwest Michigan Miracle League.
--
2019-20 K-Wings season tickets, partial plans and 5-packs are on sale now! Visit kwings.com/tickets for details.
Book your group for one of Kalamazoo's five biggest games and every member of the group will receive a K-Wings knit hat. Head to kwings.com/groups for more information.
