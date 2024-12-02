Komets Gobble up Three Points

Fort Wayne, IN - Last weekend the Komets went 1-1-1 during their three-game home set with the Florida Everblades. The three points earned kept the Komets in second place in the Central Division with a record of 10-5-1 and 21 points. The team is currently tied with Iowa and five points behind division-leading Toledo. Cincinnati will return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Kalamazoo will be in town on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Thur. 11/28 vs Florida FW 4 - FLA 5 OTL

Fri, 11/29 vs Florida FW 2 - FLA 1 OTW

Sat. 11/30 vs Florida FW 1 - FLA 3 L

About last week -

On Thursday, the Komets welcomed the three-time defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Florida Everblades. The Komets could not hold the lead after grabbing a two-goal lead with scores from Brannon McMannus and Ethen Keppen in the first period. The Everblades scored one goal in the second period, followed by another to open the scoring in the third. In the final frame, the Komets once again nabbed another two-goal lead with a Connor Corcoran power-play goal at 13:25 and another tally from veteran forward Justin Taylor at 14:02. Florida rallied again with two goals, one at 16:18 and another at 17:26 to knot the game and eventually sending it to overtime. In the extra frame, the Komets could not capitalize on a Florida penalty, as the Everblades netted the game-winning goal at 5:41. Brett Brochu got the loss, making 31 saves.

The Komets got even with the Everblades on Friday night, besting them 2-1 in overtime. Florida's Logan Lambdin scored the game's first goal at 11:59 of the first period. After a scoreless second period, Anthony Petruzzelli tied the game with his sixth goal of the season at 5:10 of the third period. Neither team could get the advantage during the final stanza, leading to overtime, with the game ending on an Alex Aleardi goal at 6:38. Conner Ungar took the win in net for the Komets, making 24 saves.

The rubber match of a three-game series with the Everblades played out at the Coliseum with the Komets, with Florida besting the Komets 3-1. After being outshot 20-5 in the first period, the Komets were only down 1-0 heading into the second period. The Everblades took a 2-0 lead, scoring just eighteen seconds into the frame. The Komets got within one with a Cam Supryka goal at 14:51, and goaltender Brett Brochu kept the Everblades off the board for the remainder of the period. With Brochu pulled for the extra skater in the third, Florida's Alex Kile scored in the empty net to make the final 3-1. Brochu made 30 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks-

Road Points: 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 2a), Aleardi (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Gorniak, (2g)

Komet leaders-

Points: 20 - Tufto (6g, 14a)

Goals: 8 - Aleardi

Assists: 16 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals:

Game Winning Goals: 3 - Aleardi

Shots: 62 - Corcoran

PIM: 77 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +11 - Aleardi

Home Points: 10 - Tufto

Home Goals: 5 - Tufto

Home Assists: 7 - Keppen, Mayhew

Road Points: 11 -Mayhew

Road Goals: 4 -Petruzzelli, Aleardi, Keppen

Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew

Goaltenders

Appearances: 10 - Brochu

Wins: 6 - Brochu

Saves: 242 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.39 - Brochu

Save percentage: .913 - Brochu

Special K's- The Komets skated short-handed 19 times last week, giving up two goals. The club had nine power play opportunities, scoring twice.

Next week - The Komets travel to Cincinnati for the only time this season on Wednesday. The team will host the Cyclones on Friday before entertaining Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Icing the puck - The loss Thursday was the first overtime loss of the season for the Komets. Seven different players scored in the three-game series with Florida. The Komets are 41-20-7 all-time on Thanksgiving. 10 out of 12 games in December will be played against Central Division teams. Kyle Mayhew leads the league with 16 assists, nine power-play assists, and 10 power-play points. Yanick Turcotte leads the league in major penalties with five. Komets lead the league in shots on goal, averaging 37.13 per game.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, December 6: Marathon Fill-Up Card Night, filling up three times at any area. Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game.

Saturday, December 7: Join in on the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by OmniSource. Bring a new or gently used stuffed animals to the game. When the Komets score their first goal, fans throw them on the ice to be collected and donated to Goodwill and Lutheran Children's Hospital.

Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

