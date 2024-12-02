Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 12-5-2-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 27 at Wheeling (4-1 Loss)

November 29 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 Win)

November 30 at Kalamazoo (5-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 4 vs. Iowa (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 6 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 7 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Warriors: The Toledo Walleye took two wins in the week, claiming four of six possible points. After a tough loss to Wheeling on Wednesday (4-1), the Fish bounced back to sweep the home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (5-1). The Walleye enter the new week with 26 points and a 12-5-2-0 record atop the Central Division with a five-point lead over the Iowa Heartlanders and Fort Wayne Komets.

Sweet-Ness: Forward Griffin Ness is red-hot as of late. After a slow start, Ness has scored four points (3G, 1A) over the last three games. The forward tallied a career-high three points (2G, 1A) in the game on Saturday against the Wings. Ness, who was acquired from Maine during the offseason, has tallied eight goals on the season, good for fifth-most on the team.

Bangin' Bantle: Forward Carson Bantle has found the back of the net with ease lately, tallying three goals over the last two games. Two of Bantle's goals on the week came on the power play, adding to the strong Walleye power play unit. The rookie has nine goals this season, tied with Tyler Spezia and Trenton Bliss for second-most on the team.

Servin' Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia had his nine-game point streak snapped on Saturday. The forward tallied 14 points (4G, 10A) over that stretch, including goals in the last three games of the streak.

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 43 consecutive games as it will exceed a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Fresh Faces: The Toledo Walleye return home for three games in the Huntington Center this week. The Fish meet the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time this season on Wednesday morning, before the first ever trip to Toledo for the Bloomington Bison for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. Iowa enters the week with 21 points at 9-5-3-0, while Bloomington sits at 17 points with a record of 8-9-0-1. Toledo's next six games are split evenly between the Bison and the Heartlanders.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Griffin Ness (3G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (2-1-0, 1.68 GAA, .927 SVP)

