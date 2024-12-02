Stingrays Weekly Report- December 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have won three games in a row and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 27 points. The team has three home games this weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 13-4-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 27 at Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

Kyler Kupka, Charlie Combs, Josh Wilkins, and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 23 saves on 24 shots.

Friday, November 29 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 W

Jon McDonald, Erik Middendorf (2), Josh Wilkins, and Jamie Engelbert scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win.

Sunday, December 1 at Orlando Solar Bears | 5-1 W

Erik Middendorf (2), Connor Moore, Alexander Suzdalev, and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 30 saves on 31 shots in the victory.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert (10)

Assists: Blake Thompson (14)

Points: Kyler Kupka (18)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee, Connor Moore (13)

Penalty Minutes: Andrew Perrott (47)

Power Play Goals: Jamie Engelbert, Kyler Kupka (3)

Wins: Seth Eisele (5)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (1.57)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (.945)

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES

WIN STREAKING: The Stingrays have outscored their opponents 14-4 during their three game win streak.

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS: The Stingrays have the number one penalty kill in the ECHL at 95.9%. They allowed just two power play goals all year and have not allowed one since November 8 against Greenville.

KUPKA IS COOKING: Forward Kyler Kupka is riding a three game point streak (two goals, five assists) and is one of four Stingray forwards to appear in every game this season.

THE NOTORIOUS G.I.B: Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has won his last three starts and has a goals against average of 1.67 during that stretch.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stingrays upcoming games this weekend.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 6 vs. Rapid City Rush | 7:05 pm EST

Friday's game is Sing for Santa Night and Frothy Friday. Fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers at every Friday home game from when the doors open until the end of the first intermission.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Rapid City Rush | 6:05 pm EST

Saturday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Crews Chevrolet. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice once the Stingrays score their first goal. The first 2,000 fans to arrive at the game will get a complimentary holiday ornament courtesy of Crews Chevrolet. Parking is free for Saturday's game.

Sunday, December 8 vs. Rapid City Rush | 3:05 pm EST

Sunday's game will be Undie Sunday, presented by Gildan, and fans are encouraged to bring new and packaged undergarments to throw on the ice during the first intermission. The Stingrays will donate the underwear to local nonprofits.

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

On Saturday and Sunday, the Stingrays will wear Charlie Brown themed specialty jerseys in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts. Fans can pre-order the jerseys here, and the team will also auction off the game-worn jerseys. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Santa will be at the games on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can take pictures with them.

Limited tickets are still available for the Stingrays annual Holiday Party at Frothy Beard Brewing on Wednesday night.

