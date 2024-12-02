Ghost Pirates Acquire Saigeon from Fuel
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has acquired forward Brandon Saigeon from the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations.
Saigeon, 26, has recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 games with the Fuel this season. The Grimsby, ON, native is currently in his fifth ECHL season and has previously played for Indy, Kalamazoo, Wichita, Wheeling and Utah.
In 212 career games, the left-handed center has potted 29 goals and 64 assists (93 points). Saigeon was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the 140th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Before turning pro, Saigeon played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 304 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Oshawa Generals.
