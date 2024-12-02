Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Johnson went 7-1-0 with three shutouts, a 1.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in eight appearances during the month.

The 30-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight appearances while making 24 or more saves four times. His three shutouts came in a span of four appearances, stopping 17 shots on Nov. 11 at Orlando, making 23 saves on Nov. 16 at Greenville and turning aside 23 shots on Nov. 23 against Kalamazoo. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 16.

Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson leads the ECHL with 10 wins and three shutouts, ranks second with a 1.53 goals-against average and is fifth with 668 minutes played and a .936 save percentage.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has appeared in 168 career ECHL games with Florida and Adirondack going 96-50-17 with 15 shutouts, a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

