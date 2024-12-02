Gladiators Score Three Straight Goals in the Second Period, But Fall 6-3 to the Ghost Pirates

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-9-3-1) lost to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (10-8-0-0) by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider got the nod in between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Evan Cormier started in goal for the Ghost Pirates.

As was the case the night previous, Savannah scored early into the game, as while on the power-play, forward Keltie-Jeri-Leon (3) blew a wrist shot through Ethan Haider at 3:01.

The Ghost Pirates added another at 6:26, as Devon Paliani (3rd) blasted a one-timer into the net following a beautiful cross-ice feed from Liam Arnsby.

At 9:51, the Gladiators would trim the deficit to just one, as Gladiator captain Eric Neiley (6th) pounced on a rebound after a shot from the trailing Brenden Datema.

At 10:42 of the second period, the Gladiators would tie the game, as Carson Denomie (2nd) roofed a wrister over the shoulder of Evan Cormier, and into the top corner of the cage.

At 14:19, Atlanta took their first lead of the contest, as Jackson Pierson (3rd) scored off of a rebound off Cormier's pad.

Less than three minutes later, Savannah evened the score, as Devon Paliani backhanded home his fourth goal of the season, and second of the contest.

Shortly after Savannah tied the game, the Ghost Pirates struck again to take a 4-3 lead. A turnover behind the Gladiator goal led to three open Ghost Pirates, who completed a perfect passing play, finished off by forward Riley Bezeau (1st).

In the third, Savannah netted the dagger, as Kai Schwindt (2nd) knocked a puck out of mid-air and past Ethan Haider to give the Ghost Pirates a 5-3 lead.

The Ghost Pirates iced the game at 18:24, as Devon Paliani (5th) scored into the empty net, securing his first professional hat-trick.

Ethan Haider made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss, while Keith Kinkaid stopped Evan Cormier made 31 saves in the win for Savannah.

