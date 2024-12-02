ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Wichita's Stinil fined, suspended

Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #253, Kansas City at Wichita, on Dec. 1.

Stinil is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his boarding infraction at 19:38 of the first period.

Stinil will miss Wichita's game vs. Allen on Dec. 5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Blachman fined, suspended

Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #252, Bloomington at Iowa, on Dec. 1.

Blachman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his cross-checking infraction at 10:45 of the third period.

Blachman will miss Iowa's games at Toledo (Dec. 4), at Indy (Dec. 6 and Dec. 7) and vs. Toledo (Dec. 11).

ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024

