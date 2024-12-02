ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Wichita's Stinil fined, suspended
Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #253, Kansas City at Wichita, on Dec. 1.
Stinil is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his boarding infraction at 19:38 of the first period.
Stinil will miss Wichita's game vs. Allen on Dec. 5.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Iowa's Blachman fined, suspended
Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #252, Bloomington at Iowa, on Dec. 1.
Blachman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his cross-checking infraction at 10:45 of the third period.
Blachman will miss Iowa's games at Toledo (Dec. 4), at Indy (Dec. 6 and Dec. 7) and vs. Toledo (Dec. 11).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024
- Komets Gobble up Three Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gladiators Score Three Straight Goals in the Second Period, But Fall 6-3 to the Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Weekly: Lavender Ice Hosts 4,964, Team Back to the Road this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Michael Simpson Loaned to Orlando from Belleville; Solar Bears Sign Matt Ustaski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.