ECHL Transactions - December 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 2, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Marco Costantini, G

Cincinnati:

Austen Swankler, F

Orlando:

Michael Kim, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan by Springfield

delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Josh Boyer, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Josh Boyer, F traded to Bloomington

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Savannah

Iowa:

add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild

delete Aidan Litke, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

add Brendan Harris, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

delete Cooper Jones, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract

add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville

delete Michael Simpson, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Henderson

delete Daniil Chayka, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F moved from 3day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

delete Zachary Emond, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

delete Reed Morison, F traded to Worcester

Wheeling:

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Hutchison, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

delete Luke Grainger, F recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Utah

