ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 2, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Marco Costantini, G
Cincinnati:
Austen Swankler, F
Orlando:
Michael Kim, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan by Springfield
delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Josh Boyer, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Josh Boyer, F traded to Bloomington
Idaho:
add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Savannah
Iowa:
add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild
delete Aidan Litke, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
add Brendan Harris, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
delete Cooper Jones, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract
add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville
delete Michael Simpson, G placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Henderson
delete Daniil Chayka, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve
delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cal Kiefiuk, F moved from 3day to 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
delete Zachary Emond, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Utah:
delete Reed Morison, F traded to Worcester
Wheeling:
delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Nick Hutchison, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wichita:
delete Luke Grainger, F recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Utah
