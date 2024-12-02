Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1. It is the eighth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, the second most in league history.

Sholl, 30, went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941 in two appearances against Tahoe last week.

He turned aside 26 shots in a 6-2 win Friday and made 38 saves in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

The Hermosa Beach, CA native is 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against-average and a save percentage of .947 in three appearances this season, all of them against Tahoe.

He has appeared in 102 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 71-20-9 with 12 shutouts, a 2.06 goals against average and a save percentage of .931.

With the Steelheads, he has appeared in 94 games with a record of 66-20-5-2 with a franchise record 12 shutouts and a 1.83 goals against-average and a save percentage of .938. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year during the 2019-20 season.

Sholl is three wins shy from becoming the winningest goaltender in Idaho's ECHL era and 16 victories shy of the WCHL/ECHL record.

