Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been loaned to the Steelheads from the AHL's Texas Stars.
Kraws, 24, was re-called on Nov. 26, last Tuesday, and served as the backup goaltender in Texas's 4-0 loss at Ontario last Friday and Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win at Coachella Valley. It was his second call-up this season as he joined Texas on Oct. 27 and then returned to Idaho on Nov. 7. During his time in the AHL this season he made 26 saves on Nov. 2 in a 5-1 loss at Colorado.
The Cranbury, NJ native has a (5-1-1) record with a 3.12 goals against average and .909 save percentage. His 48 saves back on Nov. 10 in a 4-2 win at Savannah are tied for the most saves in a single game this season by an ECHL goalie.
He signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024.
