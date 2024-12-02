Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took three of six points this week during a three game homestand that saw a 5-2 win over Savannah, a 2-1 overtime loss to Jacksonville, and a 5-1 defeat Sunday to South Carolina. Orlando plays the next four on the road before returning home on December 13.
Upcoming Schedule:
Tuesday, December 3 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM
Friday, December 6 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM
Sunday, December 8 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3PM
AT A GLANCE:
2024-25 RECORD: 8-10-2-0 (.450)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0
2024-25 LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 14 points
MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 8 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams, Spencer Kersten - 9 assists
PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 70 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten, Tyler Bird - +2
LAST WEEK'S GAME:
Tuesday, November 26 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates: 5-2 W
The Solar Bears snapped a five-game skid at home with a four-goal outburst in the third period, leading to a 5-2 win on home ice, Tuesday. Jaydon Dureau scored two goals and Jarrett Lee tallied two assists, while Brayden Low scored his 100th ECHL goal, which proved to be the game-winner.
Friday, November 29 vs Jacksonville Icemen: 1-2 OTL
Jimmy Mazza broke the goose egg early in the third period with the underwear toss goal for the second straight season, but Orlando couldn't hang on to the slim lead. Davis Koch tied the game for Jacksonville and in overtime defenseman Noah Laaouan just barely fit the puck between Alexis Gravel's pads.
Sunday, December 1 vs South Carolina Stingrays : 1-5 L
The Solar Bears got off to a hot start in the opening frame Sunday scoring the first goal courtesy of Spencer Kersten and getting many chances after that to extend their lead. Garin Bjorklund of the Stingrays stood tall and allowed the Rays to tie it up in the first. That led to five unanswered by the Stingrays en route to a 5-1 decision.
BITES:
Brayden Low scored his 100th ECHL goal on Tuesday vs. Savannah. Low was later signed by Belleville in the American Hockey League and appeared in his first AHL game on Saturday night against Bridgeport.
Jimmy Mazza recorded the underwear toss goal for a second straight season.
Ara Nazarian has 98 career assists in the ECHL.
Alexis Gravel became the first Solar Bears netminder to record 40+ saves in back-to-back appearances.
The Solar Bears snapped a franchise-long, five-game losing streak at home on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over Savannah.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 10 GP, 4-2-3, .903%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 22 GP, 10g-14a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 16 GP, 0g-1a
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 9 GP, 3-4-1, .886% - Returned to Chicago AHL
