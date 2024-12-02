Grainger Recalled by Barracuda

December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Luke Grainger

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced on Monday that forward Luke Grainger has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Grainger, 25, is in his first full season as a pro. A native of Montreal, Quebec, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has four points (2g, 2a) in 13 games. He tallied his second of the year this past Friday against Worcester.

Prior to turning pro, Grainger played five years at Western Michigan University. He was named team captain this past year and a career-high 48 points (14g, 34a) in 38 games. His performance earned him a Hobey Baker nomination last season. Grainger finished his collegiate career with 103 points (38g, 65a) and a +21 rating in 140 games for the Mustangs.

