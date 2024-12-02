Grainger Recalled by Barracuda
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced on Monday that forward Luke Grainger has been recalled by the Barracuda.
Grainger, 25, is in his first full season as a pro. A native of Montreal, Quebec, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has four points (2g, 2a) in 13 games. He tallied his second of the year this past Friday against Worcester.
Prior to turning pro, Grainger played five years at Western Michigan University. He was named team captain this past year and a career-high 48 points (14g, 34a) in 38 games. His performance earned him a Hobey Baker nomination last season. Grainger finished his collegiate career with 103 points (38g, 65a) and a +21 rating in 140 games for the Mustangs.
Wichita closes its eight-game homestand on Thursday night against Allen. Save today with our Cyber Monday special offer. Click HERE to save on tickets for the game.
Save today with our Cyber Monday merchandise offer. Get 20% off anything online.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Luke Grainger
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Saigeon from Fuel - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grainger Recalled by Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Gobble up Three Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gladiators Score Three Straight Goals in the Second Period, But Fall 6-3 to the Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Weekly: Lavender Ice Hosts 4,964, Team Back to the Road this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Michael Simpson Loaned to Orlando from Belleville; Solar Bears Sign Matt Ustaski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.