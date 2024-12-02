Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forward Bear Hughes has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.
Hughes, 23, starred in his 11 games played with Tahoe earlier this season, notching four goals and nine assists.
In three games with the Silver Knights, he did not record a point white tallying five shots on goal and two penalty minutes.
He had five multi point games with Tahoe from October 24 to November 20, and last scored in Tahoe's 4-1 loss to Tulsa on November 15.
Hughes' return reunites him with Sloan Stanick and Simon Pinard in Tahoe, both of which scored multiple goals in the series against Idaho. He will join the team in Texas for their series against the Allen Americans this week.
The Knight Monsters face the Americans on the road on Tuesday, December 3, and return back home on December 12. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Bear Hughes
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Weekly: Lavender Ice Hosts 4,964, Team Back to the Road this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Michael Simpson Loaned to Orlando from Belleville; Solar Bears Sign Matt Ustaski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson
- Knight Monsters Fall to Idaho Again in 5-2 Loss
- Knight Monsters Get Blitzed by Idaho in 6-2 Loss
- Simon Pinard Reassigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson
- Touchdown: Tahoe Feasts on the Steelheads in Dominant 7-3 Win