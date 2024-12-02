Bear Hughes Reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson

Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Bear Hughes

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forward Bear Hughes has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.

Hughes, 23, starred in his 11 games played with Tahoe earlier this season, notching four goals and nine assists.

In three games with the Silver Knights, he did not record a point white tallying five shots on goal and two penalty minutes.

He had five multi point games with Tahoe from October 24 to November 20, and last scored in Tahoe's 4-1 loss to Tulsa on November 15.

Hughes' return reunites him with Sloan Stanick and Simon Pinard in Tahoe, both of which scored multiple goals in the series against Idaho. He will join the team in Texas for their series against the Allen Americans this week.

The Knight Monsters face the Americans on the road on Tuesday, December 3, and return back home on December 12. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

