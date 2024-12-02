Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7

December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Matt DeMelis reaches for the puck

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Matt DeMelis reaches for the puck(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the seventh week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They won 1-0 on Wednesday and 3-2 on Friday, before losing 6-2 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 27 at Wichita Thunder | 1-0 W

The first period went without a goal from either side, but Worcester struck first when Jack Randl (1-0-1) scored 15:01 into the second period. His goal would be the lone second period goal ending the period with a 1-0 Worcester lead. The Railers second period goal would be the lone goal of the night leading to a 1-0 win for the Railers.

Friday, November 29 at Wichita Thunder | 3-2 W

It was Wichita who tallied the first goal as they took an early 1-0 lead 7:18 into the first period, with a goal from Jake Wahlin (1-0-1). The Railers tied this one up in the second with a goal from Anthony Repaci (2-0-2) 3:46 into the period. The Railers quickly took the lead and extended it to 3-1 with two third period goals coming from Anthony Repaci and Colin Jacobs (1-0-1). Worcester wasn't the only team to score in the third as Luke Grainger (1-0-1) scored to make it a 3-2 game. Grainger's goal would be the last one of the night leaving us with a 3-2 final.

Saturday, November 30 at Wichita Thunder | 6-2 L

It was Wichita who tallied the first goal on the board as they took an early 1-0 lead 1:08 into the first period, with a goal from Jeremie Bucheler (1-1-2). Joe Carroll (1-0-1) extended the lead to 2-0 6:01 into the first. Colin Jacobs (1-0-1) then netted one for Worcester making it a 2-1 game. Wichita then scored two unanswered to finish the first period coming from Nolan Kneen (1-0-1) and Nolan Burke (1-0-1) making it a 4-1 Wichita lead headed into the second period. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored the only second period goal with his power play goal with under a second remaining in the period. Wichita closed the game out with two third period goals, the first coming from Michal Stinil (1-1-2) on the power play while Braden Hache (1-1-2) was able to score on the empty net to close out the scoring, leaving the game with a 6-2 final score.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 4 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, December 6 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 7 vs. Maine Mariners | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 8 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci leads the ECHL in goals with 14, and is tied for the league lead in power play goals at 5.

Repaci is is tied for fourth in the ECHL in points at 21 (14G, 7A)

Repaci is tied for third in power play points with nine, and is second in the ECHL in shots at 84.

Henrik Tikkanen is tied for second in the ECHL in shutouts at 2.

Matthew Kopperud is tied for fourth among rookies in power play points at six.

Kopperud is fifth among rookies in shots at 50.

Connor Welsh is tied for fourth among defensemen in points at 15

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 8-10-0-1 on the season.

Worcester went 7/8 on the penalty kill against the Thunder.

The Railers have the sixth best road power play in the ECHL (11/43, .256).

The Railers are outscoring their opponents 17-11 in the second period.

Worcester is tenth in the league in shots per game at 31.47.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.