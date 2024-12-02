Americans Weekly
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), took four of six points last week from the Rapid City Rush.The Americans play back-to-back-to-back games this week starting with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Tuesday night at home. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 7-6-3
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, November 27th
Allen 1 at Rapid City 2 Final
Friday, November 29th
Allen 4 at Rapid City 3 Final OT
Saturday, November 30th
Allen 2 at Rapid City 1 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (10) Easton Brodzinski (Tied for fourth in the league)
Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for fourth in the league)
Points - (20) Brayden Watts (Tied for fourth in the league)
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for third in the league)
Power Play Assists - (7) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for second in the league)
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (2) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (3) Easton Brodzinski
Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte, Quinn Warmuth and Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (21) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (6) Spencer Asuchak
Shots on Goal - (51) Easton Brodzinski
Points per game (1.25) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.910) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (3.57) Anson Thornton
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is tied for fifth overall in scoring with 20 points (8 goals and 12 assists).
- Allen is 2-3 in Overtime Games this season.
- Allen is 5-2-1 when scoring first.
- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for second overall with seven power play assists.
- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 21-12 in the second period
- Allen is allowing 41.25 shots per game
- Allen is 0-5-1 when trailing after the first period.
- Brayden Watts is tied for second in the league with nine power play points.
- Anson Thornton is fourth overall with 356 saves.
- The Americans rank 17th overall in penalty minutes averaging 11.75 per game.
- The Americans have a winning road record 5-3-0.
-The Americans power play ranks third in the ECHL at 25.5 % (12-for-47)
-The Americans penalty kill is 17th overall in the ECHL at 81.3 %. (12-for-64).
-The Americans are one of five teams without a shorthanded goal this season.
-Allen is being outshot by their opponent 253 to134 in the second period.
- Allen is allowing just under four goals per game which is next to last in the league (3.81).
- Allen is 3-1-3 in one-goal games this season.
