Americans Weekly

December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), took four of six points last week from the Rapid City Rush.The Americans play back-to-back-to-back games this week starting with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Tuesday night at home. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 7-6-3

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, November 27th

Allen 1 at Rapid City 2 Final

Friday, November 29th

Allen 4 at Rapid City 3 Final OT

Saturday, November 30th

Allen 2 at Rapid City 1 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (10) Easton Brodzinski (Tied for fourth in the league)

Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for fourth in the league)

Points - (20) Brayden Watts (Tied for fourth in the league)

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for third in the league)

Power Play Assists - (7) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for second in the league)

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (2) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (3) Easton Brodzinski

Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte, Quinn Warmuth and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (21) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (6) Spencer Asuchak

Shots on Goal - (51) Easton Brodzinski

Points per game (1.25) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.910) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (3.57) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is tied for fifth overall in scoring with 20 points (8 goals and 12 assists).

- Allen is 2-3 in Overtime Games this season.

- Allen is 5-2-1 when scoring first.

- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for second overall with seven power play assists.

- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 21-12 in the second period

- Allen is allowing 41.25 shots per game

- Allen is 0-5-1 when trailing after the first period.

- Brayden Watts is tied for second in the league with nine power play points.

- Anson Thornton is fourth overall with 356 saves.

- The Americans rank 17th overall in penalty minutes averaging 11.75 per game.

- The Americans have a winning road record 5-3-0.

-The Americans power play ranks third in the ECHL at 25.5 % (12-for-47)

-The Americans penalty kill is 17th overall in the ECHL at 81.3 %. (12-for-64).

-The Americans are one of five teams without a shorthanded goal this season.

-Allen is being outshot by their opponent 253 to134 in the second period.

- Allen is allowing just under four goals per game which is next to last in the league (3.81).

- Allen is 3-1-3 in one-goal games this season.

Images from this story



Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton

(Rapid City Rush)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.