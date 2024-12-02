Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1. It is the eighth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, the second most in league history.
Sholl went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941 in two appearances against Tahoe last week.
The 30-year-old turned aside 26 shots in a 6-2 win on Friday and made 38 saves in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl is 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in three appearances this season.
Sholl has seen action in 102 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 71-20-9 with 12 shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931. In 2018-19, he earned a spot in the ECHL All-Star Classic while being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team while in 2019-20, he was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year.
Last season playing in Sweden with Södertälje SK, he led HockeyAllsvenskan with a 2.22 goals-against average while going 17-14-0 in 32 games with a .910 save percentage. He played two seasons in the ICEHL with HC Pustertal and led the league with a .923 save percentage during 2022-23 and was named to the All-Star Team in 2021-22. He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917, while appearing in 12 games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 4-5-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.
Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.
