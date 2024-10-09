Koehn Ziemmer's Three-Point Night Helps Cougars Earn Point in 4-3 OT Setback to Winterhawks

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars dropped their second straight contest, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Portland Winterhawks, Tuesday at the CN Centre.

Koehn Ziemmer's return to the Cougar line-up was monstrous, compiling three points (2-1-3) in his season debut. Hunter Laing also added a goal for the Cougars in the setback.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 0:55 - Koehn Ziemmer (1) assisted by Matteo Danis and Viliam Kmec // The Cougars got the scoring started quickly. A Viliam Kmec pass from the right point found Matteo Danis had a chance denied by the Portland goaltender, however, got the puck and spotted Koehn Ziemmer parked right in front of the goal and put home his first of the season.

2-0 Cougars at 7:24 - Hunter Laing (4) assisted by Ephram McNutt and Koehn Ziemmer // The Cats doubled their lead and it was a point shot that Ondrej Stebetak initially stopped and the rebound was potted home by Hunter Laing. Laing now has goals in three consecutive games.

2nd PERIOD:

2-1 Cougars at 5:15 - Ryder Thompson (1) assisted by David Hoy and Reed Brown // The Portland Winterhawks cut into the Cougar lead and it was courtesy of 20-yeaer-old blueliner Ryder Thompson who used the Cougar defenceman as a screen in front of Josh Ravensbergen and was able to drag the puck to left circle and fire a wrist shot passed the Cougar goaltender to make it 2-1.

2-2 at 6:00 - Josh Zakreski (3) assisted by Carter Sotheran // The Hawks found the equalizer shortly after the Thompson goal. Josh Zakreski took some open ice and carried the puck to the right circle and snuck a shot on the short side past Ravensbergen to knot the game at two.

3rd PERIOD:

3-2 Winterhawks at 12:17 - Tyson Yaremko (3) assisted by Ryan Miller and Hudson Darby // Second-year forward Tyson Yaremko received the puck up the right wing and blew by the Cougar defenceman and picked the short-side once again on Ravensbergen to give the Winterhawks their first lead of the game.

3-3 at 19:17 - Koehn Ziemmer (2) assisted by Borya Valis and Bauer Dumanski // In the final minute, with the goaltender pulled, the Cougars found the tying goal. Bauer Dumanski spotted Borya Valis who then spotted Ziemmer in the high slot and roofed a backhander by Stebetak to tie the game and put the 3,153 fans out of their seats.

OVERTIME:

4-3 Winterhawks at 4:03 - Diego Buttazzoni (2) assisted by Hudson Darby // After an exhilarating Overtime and several chances for the Cougars to win the game, it was Winterhawk forward Diego Buttazzoni who delivered the OT heroics on a partial break-up the right wing and deked out goaltender Josh Ravensbergen to give the Winterhawks a 4-3 victory.

FINAL SCORE:

POR: 4 PG: 3 (OT)

FINAL SHOTS:

POR: 31 PG: 33

POWER-PLAYS:

POR: 0-5 PG: 0-3

GOALTENDING:

POR: Ondrej Štébeták - 64:05 - 30/33

PG: Joshua Ravensbergen - 63:51 - 27/31

3 STARS:

1.PG: Koehn Ziemmer (2-1-3)

2.POR: Josh Zakreski (1-1-2)

3.POR: Diego Buttazzoni (OT Winner)

POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH GM & HEAD COACH MARK LAMB

