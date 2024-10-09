Eight Warriors Crack NHL Opening Night Rosters

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will have eight alumni suiting it up for teams in the National Hockey League to start the season.

Two NHL teams will have multiple former Warriors on their opening night rosters with Tanner Jeannot and Joel Edmundson suiting up for the Los Angeles Kings and Noah Gregor and Travis Hamonic set to lineup for the Ottawa Senators.

Jeannot and Edmundson are both in their first seasons with the Kings.

Jeannot was traded from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles at the NHL Draft as he suits up for his third team in the NHL. The 27-year-old forward had seven goals and 14 points in 55 games with the Lightning last season.

Edmundson signed with the Kings in the offseason after playing for Washington and Toronto in 2023-24. The 31-year-old defenceman finished the season with one goal and six points in 53 games.

Gregor joins the Senators after playing last season with their Ontario rivals, the Maple Leafs. Entering his sixth NHL season, the 26-year-old forward had six goals and 12 points in 63 games last season with the Leafs.

Hamonic is heading into his fourth season with the Senators after posting two goals and six points in 48 games during the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old is in his 16th NHL season with 52 goals and 235 points in 841 career games.

Brayden Point is set to lead the Lightning for another season as he enters his ninth year in the NHL. The former Warriors captain had 46 goals and 90 points in 81 games with Tampa Bay in 2023-24.

Morgan Rielly heads into his 12th season in a Maple Leafs jersey in 2024-25. The 30-year-old defenceman finished with seven goals and 58 points in 72 games last season with Toronto.

After helping the Hersey Bears to their second straight Calder Cup title, Dylan McIlrath will start the season in the NHL with the Washington Capitals. McIlrath has played nine games in the NHL over the past two seasons since joining the Capitals organization but helped their AHL squad to back-to-back championships.

Brett Howden prepares for his fourth season with the Vegas Golden Knights and his seventh season in the NHL overall. Last season in Vegas, the 26-year-old forward posted eight goals and 19 points in 72 games.

The NHL season kicked off over the weekend with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils squaring off in the 2024 Global Series in Czechia. The season kicks into high gear this week.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.