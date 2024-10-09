Chiefs Kick off Eastern Conference Swing at Prince Albert Wednesday Night

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The Spokane Chiefs kick off their long road trip through the Eastern Conference with a Wednesday night match-up against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Chiefs are looking to continue their hot start, as they've won their past four straight games and currently sit at third in the Western Conference and second in the U.S. Division.

LOCATION: Art Hauser Centre

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

