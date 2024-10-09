Chiefs Kick off Eastern Conference Swing at Prince Albert Wednesday Night
October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Prince Albert, SK - The Spokane Chiefs kick off their long road trip through the Eastern Conference with a Wednesday night match-up against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Chiefs are looking to continue their hot start, as they've won their past four straight games and currently sit at third in the Western Conference and second in the U.S. Division.
LOCATION: Art Hauser Centre
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024
- Rockets Name Leadership Group For 2024-25 Season With Max Graham As 29 Th Captain In Team History - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Flag Down Americans - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Edwards to Donate to Special Olympics Lethbridge - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Max Pšenička from Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Announce Return of Military Appreciation Campout for 2024-25 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Acquire Pair Of Conditional Picks For The Rights To Defenceman Max Psenicka - Kelowna Rockets
- Hurricanes Players to Support Alberta Children's Hospital - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Day Preview: Game 6 vs Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Kick off Eastern Conference Swing at Prince Albert Wednesday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Eight Warriors Crack NHL Opening Night Rosters - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Vie for 4th Straight Win Hosting Hitmen - Swift Current Broncos
- Koehn Ziemmer's Three-Point Night Helps Cougars Earn Point in 4-3 OT Setback to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Giants Power Play Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over Rebels - Vancouver Giants
- Americans fall on the road to Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Hawks Rally to Edge out Prince George in OT, 4-3 - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Kick off Eastern Conference Swing at Prince Albert Wednesday Night
- Numerica Holiday Hoops 2024 Supporting Numerica CARES for Kids
- Chiefs Forward Van Olm Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week
- Chiefs Forward Van Olm Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week
- Spokane Chiefs Erupt for Season-High, Thrash Birds 7-2