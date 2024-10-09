Hurricanes Players to Support Alberta Children's Hospital

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that forward Miguel Marques and defencemen Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe will donate to the Alberta Children's Hospital during the 2024-2025 Western Hockey League regular season.

"We are very excited to once again partner together to be able to donate to a place close to our hearts and a charity that does so much for families in Alberta," said Marques.

In the 2023-2024 season, Marques, Doyle and Sharpe along with the Lethbridge Hurricanes organization combined to donate over $2000 in support of KidSport Lethbridge and Taber and the Canadian Cancer Society. This season, the trio will donate $10.00 per point collected during the regular season to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

"All of us have either been impacted or know someone who has been impacted and has required something like the Alberta Children's Hospital," said Sharpe. "The three of us chose this charity because of the work they do for the children and their families."

The 2024-2025 season marks the tenth season that Hurricanes players will donate to community charities. The history of player donations began during the 2015- 2016 season when former 'Canes captain Tyler Wong spearheaded the initiative which helped donate over $20,000 over parts of two seasons. In the past, Wong along with other players such as Carter Folk, Ryley Lindgren, Stuart Skinner, Giorgio Estephan, Ty Nash and others have committed to support local charities.

The Hurricanes organization will once again match the donation made by the three players during the regular season.

"The work and commitment made by our players to charities in our community and province over the years has been terrific to see and has positively impacted so many people along the way," said Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations, Terry Huisman. "We are once again proud to partner and match their donations during the 2024-2025 season."

The Alberta Children's Hospital dates back to 1922 when it was previously called the Junior Red Cross Children's Hospital. The current facility operates a total of 34 clinics and is used by patients 18-years-old and younger from Southern Alberta, Southeastern British Columbia and Southwestern Saskatchewan. As the official fundraising body for the Alberta Children's Hospital, all money raised by the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation is re-invested in child health needs in the hospital and across the region.

"We would like to extend our sincere thank you to the Lethbridge Hurricanes for choosing us as their official charity partner for this initiative this year," said Kelsey Glover, Manager of Community Initiative's and Events for Alberta Children's Hospital. "Through the generosity of our community, we can provide funding for family-centred child health programs, specialized life-saving equipment and advanced pediatric research and education at the Alberta Children's Hospital. Generous community donations enab le our Foundation to invest in initiatives that save and change children's lives."

In partnership with Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary, the Alberta Children's Hospital funds crucial programs, technology, research, and expertise so that even the most severely ill and injured children benefit from world- class care today, while specialists work toward new cures for tomorrow.

Additionally, Arif Mulji, CEO and Managing Director of Alpine Credit has also agreed to match the trio's donation. If you would like to donate alongside the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Miguel Marques, Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe, contact Kathy at the Lethbridge Hurricanes office by calling 403-380-7507.

