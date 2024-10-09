Winterhawks Prospect Jordin St. Louis Selected to Represent Alberta at WHL Cup

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - 2009-born Portland Winterhawks prospect Jordin St. Louis has been selected to represent Team Alberta at the upcoming 2024 WHL Cup, taking place from October 23 to October 27 at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

Drafted 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, St. Louis signed with the Winterhawks in June. This season, the 5-foot-10, 141-pound center has made a strong impression playing with the Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 AAA in the AEHL U18. He's recorded six goals and four assists for 10 points in just five games with the program.

As a rostered player for Team Alberta, St. Louis will compete against the best young talent from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba in a round-robin tournament format, followed by playoffs. -

