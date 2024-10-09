Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Portland Winterhawks: October 9

PRINCE GEORGE - Tonight, at the CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars do battle with the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00. Tonight's game is presented by YXS and fans have first crack at a chance to win a trip to Puerto Vallarta plus a $1000 airfare from Westjet courtesy of YXS. Visit Guest Services in section V for more information.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Prince George Cougars dropped their second consecutive game to the Portland Winterhawks, falling 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at the CN Centre. Koehn Ziemmer's return to the line-up proved massive for PG, scoring twice, and adding an assist in the setback.

KOEHN ZIEMMER RETURNS: Forward Koehn Ziemmer has returned to the Prince George Cougars' roster. Ziemmer, who turns 20 in December, was re-assigned by the LA Kings organization on Monday, October 7th. Ziemmer was sidelined for most of the regular season but returned for the 2024 playoff run. Last season, Ziemmer posted 31 points (11-20-31), in 21 games played before his injury. Ziemmer is now entering his fifth season in the WHL, playing in 183 games while compiling 189 points (91-98-189). Ziemmer's 91 goals as a Cougar currently rank fifth all-time in Prince George Cougars history.

WELCOME VAN: On Tuesday, October 8th, the Cougars acquired forward Van Eger (05), a 2nd-round pick, and a 4th-round pick in exchange for forward Carlin Dezainde (04). Eger, from Willow Bunch, SK, compiled six points (3-3-6) in 31 games last season with the Broncos. Eger also spent a portion of the season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the SJHL where he supplied 14 points (6-8-14) in 19 games.

VOJTECH GOES TO PRINCE ALBERT: On Monday, October 7th, the Cougars traded defenceman Vojtech Vochvest (05) to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for an 8th-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospect's Draft. Vochvest played in seven games for the Cougars before being traded.

RUSSIA TO PG: Rookie defenceman Arseni Anisimov has arrived in Prince George. The 2007 born defenceman from Kazan, Russia was selected by the Prince George Cougars in the first round, 59th overall. Anisimov played the 2023-24 season with the Dynamo Moskva U17 program where he compiled 18 points (1-17-18) in 26 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD PREVIEW: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Portland Winterhawks. The Cougars finished the season series 2-2 against Portland last season. Riley Heidt led all returning Cougars in points last season against the Winterhawks with five (2-3-5) in four games played.

AYE AYE CAPTAIN: The Cougars announced on Wednesday, October 2nd, that Riley Heidt has been named the 30th captain in franchise history. The newly acquainted captain is entering his fifth season with the Cougars and leads the franchise in points (280) and assists (195). Heidt succeeds former captain Hudson Thornton who is currently in the Hershey Bears (AHL) organization. Borya Valis, and Bauer Dumanski serve as alternate captains. Koehn Ziemmer was also named an Alternate Captain on Tuesday, October 8.

WHERE/HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

WHERE: CN Centre

TICKETS: HERE

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

