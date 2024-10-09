T-Birds Flag Down Americans

KENT, Wash - Nathan Pilling recorded a hat trick, and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Tri-City Americans, 5-2, Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Thunderbirds continue their three game homestand with a pair of games this weekend. Friday, they host the Kamloops Blazers at 7:05 p.m. The Portland Winterhawks are in town Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. start.

Head coach Matt O'Dette liked his teams bounce back after a disappointing effort last Saturday in their 7-2 loss in Spokane. "That was a bad taste in our mouth," he said. "We have the opportunity this week to have three games at home and get back on the right track. We had a good practice on Monday and got ourselves feeling good going into the game. The guys did a good job getting the win tonight."

Seattle (2-4-1-0) never trailed in this one, scoring the game's first two goals. Coster Dunn finished a 2-on-1 break with Sawyer Mynio at 12:11 of the first period and Pilling got the first of his three goals on the night at 13:36 on the power play. Tri-City got one back at 16:53.

"I thought we got off to a good start," commented O'Dette. "We were doing some good things to create some momentum, moving the puck better, executing faceoffs better, the things we talked about doing to stay out of our end."

After a scoreless second period Seattle re-established their two-goal advantage just 14-seconds into the third period with Pilling's second of the night. "That's what we've been giving up," remarked O'Dette. "We've been giving up early goals and goals late in periods, goals that have derailed momentum at the wrong time. It was nice to get that one early in the third to give us a little bit of breathing room right off the bat."

Simon Lovsin's first of the season pushed the T-Birds lead to 4-1 at 6:39. After, the Americans got back to within 4-2, Pilling competed his hat trick to put the game away for Seattle at 9:18.

Scott Ratzlaff, in his first start in net since returning from NHL training camp with the Buffalo Sabres, got the win with a 38-save performance. "It feels good to be back," he said. "Obviously I missed a bunch of these guys for a month and to feel all the support I've had from the fans and my teammates, waiting for me to come back, it's been unreal and it's good to be back in the win column."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Antonio Martorana continues to deal with a lower body injury and has yet to play this season.

With a two-assist game, Sawyer Mynio has points in all four games he has played in since returning from NHL training camp with the Vancouver Canucks.

Former T-Birds defenseman Nolan Allan, a member of the Thunderbirds 2023 WHL Championship team, made his NHL debut Tuesday night with the Chicago Blackhawks.

