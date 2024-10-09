Rockets Acquire Pair Of Conditional Picks For The Rights To Defenceman Max Psenicka

Defenceman Max Psenicka with HC Slavia Praha U17

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded defenceman Max Psenicka's WHL playing rights to the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 and a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

The Rockets selected the 17-year-old Psenicka with their first-round selection, 32nd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. He spent the majority of last season with HC Slavia Praha U17 (CzechU17), recording ten goals, 25 assists, 35 points, 48 penalty minutes and a +30 plus/minus rating in 39 games.

He's currently playing for HC Plzen U20 where he has five points in 11 games.

The Rockets next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Winterhawks in the 'Paint The Rink Pink' game in support of Canadian Cancer night.

