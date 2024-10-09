Broncos Vie for 4th Straight Win Hosting Hitmen

October 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (3-3-0-0) look to carry over last week's success and search for their fourth straight victory of the season as they host the Calgary Hitmen (2-3-0-0) Wednesday night.

The Broncos are coming off a pair of wins in Week 3 of the WHL Schedule with a 6-3 home win on October 4 against the Saskatoon Blades which was followed up by a come from behind shootout win in Brandon against the Wheat Kings.

Calgary is coming off a 4-3 home win Sunday against the Vancouver Giants, the Broncos will be their second East Division opponent this season and currently sit third in the Central Division.

Swift Current took the season series in 2023-24 with a record of 3-2.

Fans are encouraged to get the game early as it's Weiner Wednesday where a Hot Dog and Pop combo costs only $6, as well there are Happy Hour Food & Drink Specials form 6-7 PM. It's also Whiskey Wednesday where it's $6 Whiskey all-game.

Puck-drop is set for 7 PM. If you can't make the game it will be on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at 6:45 and also on WHL Live.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

